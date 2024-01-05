Friday's CAA slate includes the Monmouth Hawks (6-4) versus the William & Mary Tribe (4-7), at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Belle Kranbuhl: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK Kaci Donovan: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Jania Hall: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaye Haynes: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

