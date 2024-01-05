Colgate and St. Lawrence square off on ESPN+ in one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Women's Hockey slate today.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Princeton vs Providence

Watch Sacred Heart vs Long Island University

Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer

Watch RIT vs Brown

Watch Northeastern vs Holy Cross

Watch St. Lawrence vs Colgate

Watch Clarkson vs Cornell

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.