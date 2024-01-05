There is high school basketball action in Wythe, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patrick County High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 5

12:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rural Retreat High School at Honaker High School