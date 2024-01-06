A-10 Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature A-10 teams. That includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies versus the Richmond Spiders.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
A-10 Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|La Salle Explorers at Fordham Rams
|12:00 PM ET
|USA Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Louis Billikens at George Mason Patriots
|2:00 PM ET
|USA Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Richmond Spiders
|4:00 PM ET
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Washington Revolutionaries at VCU Rams
|4:00 PM ET
|USA Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duquesne Dukes at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|4:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.