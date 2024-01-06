When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brady Skjei find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in six of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Skjei has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 6-2 1/2/2024 Rangers 3 0 3 20:44 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:05 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:43 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 20:13 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:17 Home L 6-5 OT

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

