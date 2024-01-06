Campbell, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Campbell, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.