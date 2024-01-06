Saturday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.8)

Creighton (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton is 8-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Providence's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have hit the over in six games, while Friars games have gone over three times. Over the past 10 contests, Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.

Creighton averages 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 31.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Creighton knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 5.5 more than its opponents (5.4).

The Bluejays score 106.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 87 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.4.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and giving up 63.7 per outing, 30th in college basketball) and have a +143 scoring differential.

Providence comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4.

Providence makes 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.6% from beyond the arc (228th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.5%.

Providence loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (303rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

