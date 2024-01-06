Can we expect George Mason to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 45

George Mason's best wins

On November 15 against the Cornell Big Red, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in the RPI, George Mason claimed its signature win of the season, a 90-83 victory at home. Ronald Polite, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 16 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Amari Kelly also played a part with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on November 6

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on December 2

79-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on January 6

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on December 22

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 20

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Patriots have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, George Mason has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, George Mason is facing the 198th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

George Mason has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams

George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

