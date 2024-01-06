Saturday's game that pits the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) versus the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 77, Saint Louis 68

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-8.7)

George Mason (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

George Mason has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Saint Louis' ATS record this season is 7-4-0. The Patriots are 5-5-0 and the Billikens are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. George Mason is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Saint Louis has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots average 75.4 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +140 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10 points per game.

George Mason comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It is collecting 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32 per contest.

George Mason makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 37.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.9% from long range.

The Patriots average 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (70th in college basketball), and give up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball).

George Mason loses the turnover battle by three per game, committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.