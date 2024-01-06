How to Watch George Mason vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on USA.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- George Mason has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 290th.
- The Patriots average 75.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 75.8 the Billikens give up.
- When George Mason totals more than 75.8 points, it is 7-0.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- George Mason averages 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of five points per contest.
- At home, the Patriots are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in road games (73).
- George Mason is draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 10.899999999999999% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.5, 45.9%).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulane
|W 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ La Salle
|W 77-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/9/2024
|VCU
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
