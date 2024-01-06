The George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on USA.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: USA Network
George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • George Mason has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Patriots are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 290th.
  • The Patriots average 75.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 75.8 the Billikens give up.
  • When George Mason totals more than 75.8 points, it is 7-0.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

  • George Mason averages 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of five points per contest.
  • At home, the Patriots are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in road games (73).
  • George Mason is draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 10.899999999999999% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.5, 45.9%).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Tulane W 69-66 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 N.C. A&T W 94-69 EagleBank Arena
1/3/2024 @ La Salle W 77-62 Tom Gola Arena
1/6/2024 Saint Louis - EagleBank Arena
1/9/2024 VCU - EagleBank Arena
1/13/2024 @ Richmond - Robins Center

