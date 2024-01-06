Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the George Mason Patriots (10-2, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on USA.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: USA

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 16 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Woody Newton: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 217th 73.8 Points Scored 74 208th 60th 65.4 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 72nd 39.3 Rebounds 33.2 314th 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 283rd 12 Assists 12 283rd 181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.9 108th

