George Mason vs. Saint Louis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on USA. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: USA
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|George Mason
|-9.5
|143.5
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, George Mason and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.
- The average point total in George Mason's games this season is 140.9, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Patriots have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- George Mason (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 6.4% more often than Saint Louis (7-4-0) this season.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|4
|40%
|75.4
|149.3
|65.4
|141.2
|141.1
|Saint Louis
|8
|72.7%
|73.9
|149.3
|75.8
|141.2
|146.8
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- George Mason put together an 11-9-0 ATS record in conference action last year.
- The 75.4 points per game the Patriots record are the same as the Billikens give up.
- George Mason has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 75.8 points.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|7-3-0
|1-1
|5-5-0
|Saint Louis
|7-4-0
|2-0
|6-5-0
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Saint Louis
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-3
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.2
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
