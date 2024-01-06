Saturday's contest between the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Georgetown securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.6)

Georgetown (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown is 5-8-0 against the spread this season compared to DePaul's 4-8-0 ATS record. The Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Georgetown is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall while DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 72.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 186th in college basketball. Its opponents record 35.4 per contest.

Georgetown connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from deep (102nd in college basketball). It is making two more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Hoyas average 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (258th in college basketball), and allow 91.6 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

Georgetown has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.8 per game (277th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 334th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.2 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball.

DePaul ranks 353rd in college basketball at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

DePaul makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball) at a 34% rate (165th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.9 (283rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

