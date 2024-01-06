The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) will aim to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgetown vs. DePaul matchup.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgetown Moneyline DePaul Moneyline

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Georgetown has compiled a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hoyas' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

DePaul is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Blue Demons games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Georgetown is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (185th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Hoyas currently have the same odds, going from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places DePaul 234th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 101st.

Oddsmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the start of the season (+100000).

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.