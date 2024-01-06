The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) visit the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) after losing six straight road games. The Pirates are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's over/under is 139.5.

Hampton vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Hampton, Virginia

Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hampton -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton Betting Records & Stats

Hampton and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Hampton's contests this year is 154.6, 15.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pirates' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

In the 2023-24 season, Hampton (4-7-0 ATS) and Campbell (4-7-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Hampton vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hampton 9 81.8% 77.4 145.4 77.3 142.1 151.6 Campbell 4 36.4% 68 145.4 64.8 142.1 132.1

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

Hampton put together an 8-8-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 77.4 points per game the Pirates put up are 12.6 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (64.8).

When Hampton totals more than 64.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-7 overall.

Hampton vs. Campbell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hampton 4-7-0 0-1 4-7-0 Campbell 4-7-0 2-2 4-7-0

Hampton vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits

Hampton Campbell 3-2 Home Record 6-2 0-6 Away Record 0-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 95.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 66.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.2 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

