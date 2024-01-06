As they gear up to meet the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday, January 6 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Justin Faulk D Out Lower Body Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Its +17 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

St. Louis has allowed 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

Their -12 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5

