The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) -- who've won five straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes score the fourth-most goals in the league (135 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 42 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 36 15 31 46 22 17 54.2% Seth Jarvis 39 14 14 28 13 24 44.1% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7% Andrei Svechnikov 24 9 17 26 13 9 - Michael Bunting 38 9 17 26 19 12 35.3%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.2 goals per game (118 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Blues' 106 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players