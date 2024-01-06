Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Blues on January 6, 2024
Player prop betting options for Sebastian Aho, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-St. Louis Blues matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (46 total points), having amassed 15 goals and 31 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Seth Jarvis has 14 goals and 14 assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas has scored 16 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 41 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Pavel Buchnevich has amassed 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
