Player prop betting options for Sebastian Aho, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-St. Louis Blues matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (46 total points), having amassed 15 goals and 31 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Seth Jarvis has 14 goals and 14 assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas has scored 16 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 41 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 1 1 2 2 at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich has amassed 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5

