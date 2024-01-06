Saturday's contest that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.9)

Ohio State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, and Ohio State's is 3-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoosiers are 7-5-0 and the Buckeyes are 8-3-0. In the past 10 contests, Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Indiana records 35.9 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Indiana makes 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than its opponents (9.4).

The Hoosiers rank 147th in college basketball by averaging 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 292nd in college basketball, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions.

Indiana has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (241st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Ohio State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5.

Ohio State connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 30.8%.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.8 (99th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

