For bracketology analysis around JMU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How JMU ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-0 NR NR 78

JMU's best wins

On November 19 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in the RPI rankings, JMU captured its signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home. In the victory over VCU, Peyton McDaniel posted a team-best 19 points. Jamia Hazell added 15 points.

Next best wins

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 125/RPI) on December 17

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 133/RPI) on December 30

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on December 7

77-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 147/RPI) on January 6

65-62 over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on November 24

JMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, JMU has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

The Dukes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

JMU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, JMU gets the 98th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Dukes' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

JMU has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

JMU's next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes

Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

