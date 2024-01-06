Saturday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-71 victory, heavily favoring James Madison.

The matchup has no set line.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 82, Southern Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-11.0)

James Madison (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Southern Miss has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to James Madison, who is 9-3-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Dukes' games have gone over. Southern Miss has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes put up 90.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (171st in college basketball). They have a +264 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game.

James Madison wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 40.6 rebounds per game, 41st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.4.

James Madison hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) at a 36.0% rate (88th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 30.1% rate.

James Madison has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 15.8 it forces (14th in college basketball).

