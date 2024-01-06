The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue an eight-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dukes sit at 41st.
  • The 90.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 18.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.5).
  • James Madison is 13-0 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • James Madison posts 93.8 points per game at home, compared to 86.8 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Dukes are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 76.7.
  • James Madison is sinking 9 threes per game, which is one fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (10). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State W 89-75 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/30/2023 Texas State W 82-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 @ Louisiana W 68-61 Cajundome
1/6/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 South Alabama - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/13/2024 Appalachian State - Atlantic Union Bank Center

