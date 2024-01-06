How to Watch James Madison vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue an eight-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dukes sit at 41st.
- The 90.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 18.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.5).
- James Madison is 13-0 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- James Madison posts 93.8 points per game at home, compared to 86.8 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Dukes are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 76.7.
- James Madison is sinking 9 threes per game, which is one fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (10). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|W 68-61
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
