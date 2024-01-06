The James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) hope to continue an eight-game road winning streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

James Madison has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Dukes games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Southern Miss has covered three times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

In the Golden Eagles' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Oddsmakers rate James Madison much lower (84th in the country) than the computer rankings do (65th).

Based on its moneyline odds, James Madison has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

