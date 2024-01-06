Saturday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (10-4) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57 and heavily favors JMU to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Dukes took care of business in their last outing 64-57 against Arkansas State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

JMU vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, Louisiana 57

JMU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Dukes beat the VCU Rams (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 78-65.

JMU has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

The Dukes have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 75) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 111) on November 24

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 125) on December 30

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 135) on December 17

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 145) on December 3

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97) Jamia Hazell: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG%

11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG% Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Steph Ouderkirk: 4.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball.

The Dukes are posting 72.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, JMU is giving up 53.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 69.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.