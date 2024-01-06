The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Martinook score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook has scored in two of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Martinook has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 6-2
1/2/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 15:11 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:20 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

