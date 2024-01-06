Saturday's contest features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) clashing at Allen Fieldhouse (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Kansas.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its past 10 games, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.0 per contest.

Kansas knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks' 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 82.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Kansas forces 11.4 turnovers per game (237th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball play).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game, with a +251 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 66.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

TCU wins the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game, 49th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.8.

TCU connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

TCU has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (258th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 16.2 it forces (12th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.