What are Liberty's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Liberty's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-1 NR NR 86

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty's best wins

When Liberty took down the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-59 on November 10, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Kyle Rode was the top scorer in the signature victory over Charlotte, dropping 20 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on November 19

83-66 over Wichita State (No. 120/RPI) on November 17

79-63 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on December 20

88-74 over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on November 16

74-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, the Flames have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Liberty has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Liberty has the 132nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Looking at the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Liberty has 15 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Liberty games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.