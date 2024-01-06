Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9) playing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Asia Boone: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.