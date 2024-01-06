Saturday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-71 win for Liberty, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Western Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-3.0)

Liberty (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Western Kentucky has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Liberty is 8-3-0. The Hilltoppers have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Flames have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Western Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall while Liberty has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have a +254 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.3 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

Liberty ranks 161st in the country at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Liberty hits 11 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) while shooting 37.7% from deep (34th in college basketball). It is making 5.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game at 29.6%.

Liberty has committed 8.5 turnovers per game (sixth in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 11.1 it forces (256th in college basketball).

