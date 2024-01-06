The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Liberty Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have hit.

Liberty has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Flames are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 18th.

The Flames put up only 4.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (73.6).

When Liberty totals more than 73.6 points, it is 9-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than on the road (69.9).

At home, Liberty averaged 2.9 more threes per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

