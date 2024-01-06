How to Watch Liberty vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty Stats Insights
- This season, the Flames have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have hit.
- Liberty has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Flames are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 18th.
- The Flames put up only 4.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (73.6).
- When Liberty totals more than 73.6 points, it is 9-0.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than on the road (69.9).
- At home, Liberty averaged 2.9 more threes per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.7%).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|W 79-63
|UCCU Center
|12/30/2023
|Alabama
|L 101-56
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/1/2024
|Boyce
|W 88-46
|Liberty Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/10/2024
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
