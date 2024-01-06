The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty Stats Insights

  • This season, the Flames have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have hit.
  • Liberty has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 18th.
  • The Flames put up only 4.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hilltoppers allow (73.6).
  • When Liberty totals more than 73.6 points, it is 9-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than on the road (69.9).
  • At home, Liberty averaged 2.9 more threes per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Valley W 79-63 UCCU Center
12/30/2023 Alabama L 101-56 Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/1/2024 Boyce W 88-46 Liberty Arena
1/6/2024 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/10/2024 Jacksonville State - Liberty Arena
1/14/2024 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

