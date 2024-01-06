Saturday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) clashing at Liberty Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for Liberty according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Flames lost their most recent matchup 90-55 against Tennessee on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 67, Western Kentucky 66

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames captured their signature win of the season on December 1, when they beat the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 104 in our computer rankings, 67-53.

The Flames have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Flames are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 104) on December 1

65-52 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 105) on December 20

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 142) on November 10

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have a -121 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 298th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Flames post 62.7 points per game in home games, compared to 65.6 points per game on the road.

At home, Liberty is surrendering 18.2 fewer points per game (60.0) than when playing on the road (78.2).

The Flames have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 62.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points fewer than the 62.4 they've scored this year.

