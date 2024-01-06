Saturday's game that pits the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at Joan Perry Brock Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Longwood, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-14.9)

Longwood (-14.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Longwood's record against the spread this season is 8-5-0, while Charleston Southern's is 3-8-0. The Lancers have an 8-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buccaneers have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Longwood is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Charleston Southern has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers average 77.3 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per outing (19th in college basketball). They have a +229 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Longwood records 41.1 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.8 boards per game.

Longwood hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (326th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from deep.

The Lancers rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

Longwood has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball play), 2.0 fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (44th in college basketball).

