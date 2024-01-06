The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Longwood has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 30th.

The Lancers average just 1.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buccaneers give up (75.4).

When Longwood totals more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Longwood is scoring 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (72.3).

In 2023-24, the Lancers are allowing 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 67.6.

Longwood is making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 5.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (4.3 threes per game, 27.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule