Saturday's game at The Buc Dome has the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (2-11) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 victory for Charleston Southern, who are favored by our model.

The Lancers are coming off of a 58-53 loss to Winthrop in their last game on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 63

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lancers defeated the Ohio Bobcats on the road on November 29 by a score of 75-72.

Longwood has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

The Buccaneers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Longwood Leaders

Adriana Shipp: 10.0 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10.0 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers put up 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 80.2 per outing (352nd in college basketball). They have a -254 scoring differential and have been outscored by 19.5 points per game.

The Lancers are putting up more points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (58.2).

At home, Longwood concedes 70.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 84.8.

