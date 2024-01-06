Longwood vs. Charleston Southern January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South squad, the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|89th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|12th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|23rd
|42
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|8th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|193rd
|13.4
|Assists
|11.8
|293rd
|242nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.