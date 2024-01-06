The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers' 60.7 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 72 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
  • Longwood is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.
  • Charleston Southern has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers score are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).
  • The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).
  • The Lancers make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Longwood Leaders

  • Adriana Shipp: 10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
  • Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Georgia Southern L 87-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/31/2023 Norfolk State L 76-59 Joan Perry Brock Center
1/3/2024 Winthrop L 58-53 Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/10/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
1/13/2024 UNC Asheville - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.