Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Curious about which NBA players stood out in yesterday's action? We have checked out all the stats, and have collected the top performances for you in this article.
January 6 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|Wizards
|39
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Pacers
|38
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|Wizards
|33
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|Pacers
|31
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Knicks
|27
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Knicks
|23
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Pacers
|Celtics
|20
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|Celtics
|17
|Buddy Hield
|Pacers
|Celtics
|15
|Myles Turner
|Pacers
|Celtics
|12
January 6 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Knicks
|Wizards
|19
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Pacers
|13
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Knicks
|12
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Knicks
|10
|Oshae Brissett
|Celtics
|Pacers
|8
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|Wizards
|7
|Myles Turner
|Pacers
|Celtics
|7
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Pacers
|7
|Jalen Smith
|Pacers
|Celtics
|7
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Knicks
|6
January 6 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|Wizards
|8
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Knicks
|8
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Pacers
|8
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|Celtics
|7
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Knicks
|6
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Pacers
|6
|Jrue Holiday
|Celtics
|Pacers
|5
|Miles McBride
|Knicks
|Wizards
|5
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|Wizards
|5
|T.J. McConnell
|Pacers
|Celtics
|5
January 6 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Pacers
|3
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Knicks
|Wizards
|2
|Aaron Nesmith
|Pacers
|Celtics
|1
|Derrick White
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
|Oshae Brissett
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Knicks
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Knicks
|1
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Knicks
|1
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
January 6 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|Celtics
|5
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Knicks
|Wizards
|4
|Aaron Nesmith
|Pacers
|Celtics
|3
|T.J. McConnell
|Pacers
|Celtics
|2
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Knicks
|2
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Pacers
|Celtics
|2
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Knicks
|2
|OG Anunoby
|Knicks
|Wizards
|1
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|Pacers
|1
January 6 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|Pacers
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Knicks
|4
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|Wizards
|4
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|Wizards
|3
|Buddy Hield
|Pacers
|Celtics
|3
|Jared Butler
|Wizards
|Knicks
|2
|Al Horford
|Celtics
|Pacers
|2
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Knicks
|2
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Knicks
|2
|Obi Toppin
|Pacers
|Celtics
|2
