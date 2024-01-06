Newport News, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Newport News, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Newport News, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodside High School at Archbishop Carroll High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Oxon Hill, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denbigh High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
