Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Spartans, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 76, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-5.3)

Norfolk State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

South Carolina State has a 9-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Norfolk State, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 9-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, South Carolina State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall. Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 74.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Norfolk State ranks 281st in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Norfolk State connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.1% from deep (113th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Norfolk State has won the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 11.4 (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (30th in college basketball).

