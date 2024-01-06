The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will try to break a four-game road skid when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

This season, Norfolk State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at sixth.

The Spartans put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 82.9 points, Norfolk State is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game at home, and 63.6 on the road.

At home, the Spartans concede 58.6 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.9.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (4.7 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule