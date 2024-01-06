How to Watch Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will try to break a four-game road skid when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- This season, Norfolk State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at sixth.
- The Spartans put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 82.9 points, Norfolk State is 5-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game at home, and 63.6 on the road.
- At home, the Spartans concede 58.6 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.9.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (4.7 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|L 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/15/2024
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.