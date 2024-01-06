The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) travel to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State matchup.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Norfolk State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Norfolk State (-7.5) 147.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Norfolk State has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Spartans' 13 games have gone over the point total.

South Carolina State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

So far this season, 10 out of the Bulldogs' 15 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

