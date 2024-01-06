Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (10-4) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-53 win, heavily favoring Norfolk State.

The Spartans are coming off of a 76-59 victory against Longwood in their most recent game on Sunday.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 53

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

When the Spartans defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 67-53, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Norfolk State has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 170) on November 16

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 184) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 208) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 209) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 287) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 18.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%

18.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG% Niya Fields: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Makoye Diawara: 6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Danaijah Williams: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Da'Brya Clark: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) and give up 57.7 per contest (65th in college basketball).

