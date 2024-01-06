The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves have averaged.

Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 172nd.

The Monarchs score an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion averages 65.3 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.

The Monarchs give up 67.8 points per game at home, and 82 on the road.

Old Dominion drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.5%) than on the road (38.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule