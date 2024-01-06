Saturday's game between the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) and Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) going head-to-head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Old Dominion, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Monarchs are coming off of a 66-61 loss to Louisiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 64, Southern Miss 59

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

The Monarchs beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-42 win on December 3 -- their signature victory of the season.

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 65) on December 3

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 205) on December 7

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 211) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 227) on November 11

62-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 252) on December 30

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Kaye Clark: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.0 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.2 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 53.5 per contest (18th in college basketball).

The Monarchs are posting 58.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (60.3).

When playing at home, Old Dominion is surrendering 9.4 fewer points per game (50.4) than when playing on the road (59.8).

