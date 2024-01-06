The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.