The Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 69.9 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 53.5 the Monarchs allow.

When it scores more than 53.5 points, Southern Miss is 6-5.

Old Dominion has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The 59.2 points per game the Monarchs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.

Old Dominion has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.

When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 5-0.

The Monarchs shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%

4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

