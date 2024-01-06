If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Radford and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Radford ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-1 NR NR 132

Radford's best wins

On November 22, Radford picked up its signature win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 153) in the RPI rankings. DaQuan Smith was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Northern Colorado, recording 18 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 20

66-62 over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 10

82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on December 9

82-72 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 3

70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on December 16

Radford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Radford has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Radford has been handed the 197th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Highlanders' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Radford has 15 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Radford's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders

Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPNU

