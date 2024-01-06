Saturday's game between the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Richmond taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 71, Saint Bonaventure 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-1.7)

Richmond (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Richmond has gone 8-5-0 against the spread, while Saint Bonaventure's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. Both the Spiders and the Bonnies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Richmond has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. Saint Bonaventure has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (186th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Richmond comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.2 per contest.

Richmond knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Spiders rank 106th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 92nd in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Richmond has won the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 8.2 (third in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

