The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Spiders have also taken three games in a row.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

TV: Monumental Sports

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 43.2% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.

Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Spiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 172nd.

The Spiders score an average of 75 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Richmond is 6-3.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

At home, the Spiders conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.7.

At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule