The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Spiders have also taken three games in a row.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: Monumental Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 43.2% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 172nd.
  • The Spiders score an average of 75 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Richmond is 6-3.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • At home, the Spiders conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.7.
  • At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte W 64-56 Robins Center
12/21/2023 Buffalo W 72-66 Robins Center
12/30/2023 Lafayette W 59-38 Robins Center
1/6/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Robins Center
1/9/2024 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/13/2024 George Mason - Robins Center

