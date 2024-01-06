How to Watch Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Spiders have also taken three games in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 43.2% the Bonnies' opponents have shot this season.
- Richmond is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 172nd.
- The Spiders score an average of 75 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies allow.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Richmond is 6-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- At home, the Spiders conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.7.
- At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-66
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|W 59-38
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/13/2024
|George Mason
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.