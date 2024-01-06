Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bonnies are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, winners of three in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond matchup.
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Bonaventure (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Saint Bonaventure (-1.5)
|140.5
|-118
|-102
Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- Richmond has compiled an 8-4-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Spiders have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Saint Bonaventure is 7-5-1 ATS this season.
- In the Bonnies' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
