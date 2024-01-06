Two streaking squads hit the court when the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bonnies are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, winners of three in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond matchup.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-1.5) 140.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Richmond has compiled an 8-4-1 record against the spread this year.

The Spiders have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Saint Bonaventure is 7-5-1 ATS this season.

In the Bonnies' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.